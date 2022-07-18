murder

Neighbors say they heard man accuse brother of sleeping with sister-in-law prior to deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused in his brother's death back in March has been charged with murder, according to records.

Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for shooting his younger brother, Brad Henry Coolack, to death. The alleged murder happened on March 11 at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of West Greens Road, police said.

Officers said they found the 35-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment, where first responders later pronounced him dead.

Witnesses nearby told police they heard two people arguing prior to hearing multiple gunshots. One neighbor said she heard one man yell, "You slept with my wife." She said shortly after, gunshots were heard.

Documents state Kyle would frequently stay with Brad. They also state Brad's wife admitted to having an affair with Kyle while Brad was deployed.

After authorities spoke with the brothers' mother, she revealed Kyle had reportedly assaulted Brad with a pistol on a prior occasion. She also said Kyle owns a firearm and believes he is likely responsible for Brad's death.

In December 2021, witnesses told investigators Kyle had pistol-whipped Brad.

Anyone with information on Kyle's whereabouts are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
