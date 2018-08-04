Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle and pointing a gun at someone

Authorities say, Larnic Holmes allegedly threw his ex-girlfriend's dog out of a moving vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been charged after throwing a dog out of a window while pointing a gun at someone, authorities say.

When Laneric Holmes, 28, threw a dog named "Lucky" out of a moving vehicle.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 10800 block of Rack on January 8 when Laneric Holmes, 28, threw a Chihuahua dog named "Lucky" out of a vehicle while it was moving.

Holmes allegedly got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, who is also the dog's owner, and took her Jeep, as well as her dog.

The victim told Holmes to bring her dog back, but he drove off.

His bond was set at no less than $40,000 for aggravated assault, and $5,000 for cruelty to animals.
