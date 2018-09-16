Stabbing spree ends with 4 family members injured in Cypress

Deputies say a man reportedly stabbed several family members.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is facing charges of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened and attacked four family members during a mental crisis in northwest Harris County.

Benjamin Walker, 25, is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $200,000 bond after his arrest late Saturday.

According to sheriff's deputies, Walker started the morning with erratic behavior, even pouring a glass of water inside a cable box.

When his father tried to intervene, deputies said Walker punched him before grabbing a knife.

Walker is accused of going on a stabbing spree, attacking his sister, mother and an elderly relative inside the home on Pricewood Manor Court.

The family ran away from the knife-wielding suspect and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

Deputies found Walker as he was walking down the street and took him into custody without incident.

Life Flight transported two of the victims to the hospital, and deputies said one of the family members suffered life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said it was not known whether Walker has had previous episodes or is being treated for mental health issues.
