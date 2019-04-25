Man bound and shot to death found in ditch in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning.Police are investigating at the scene on West 12th Street near Hempstead Highway.The victim has not been identified. Police say he's between the ages of 20 and 35.His hands and feet were bound with tape. Multiple casings were found next to the body, and police believe he was shot multiple times. An autopsy will determine more precise details.A passerby found the body facedown in the ditch just after 7 a.m. Thursday.