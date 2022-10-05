Police search for man accused of biting part of victim's ear off at downtown Houston business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police hope the public can help them identify a man accused of biting a portion of someone's ear off in downtown Houston.
The wanted suspect is charged with aggravated assault - serious bodily injury.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
Houston police said the incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 14, at a business in the 400 block of Main Street. The department just released a photo of the wanted man on Wednesday.
Officials said the suspect approached the victim from behind and struck them in the face.
Then, the suspect reportedly tackled the victim, bit a portion of their ear off, and fled the scene.
The victim sustained major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, HPD said.
HPD released a photo of the wanted man, who had a gray beard and was wearing a black shirt and a black backwards hat at the time of the incident.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.