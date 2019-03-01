Man attempts to break into El Paso home with family inside

EMBED <>More Videos

Man attempts to break into El Paso home with family inside

Updated an hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A family's security camera was rolling when a man tried to break into their El Paso home while they were inside.

The camera shows the man walking up to the front door, peaking inside, and then attempting to open the door.

Authorities say the family's 9-year-old daughter was sleeping in the living room at the time of the incident.

The man was caught trying to unlock the door, but failed and eventually walked off.

The family says the man didn't try to break into any of their cars, but they're still shaken up about the incident.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
el pasoattempted robberysurveillance camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rideshare passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake area
Updated 11 minutes ago
Metal piece from highway blocks 2 lanes at I-10 outbound at Studemont
Updated 39 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Updated an hour ago
Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus
Updated 23 minutes ago
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Show More
Man opens fire on busy street with child nearby in the Bronx
Updated an hour ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 2 hours ago
Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found
Community helps raise stolen funds for Heights HS dance team
Scorpion pizza added to rodeo's food list
More TOP STORIES News