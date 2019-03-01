Man attempts to break into El Paso home with family inside

Updated an hour ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A family's security camera was rolling when a man tried to break into their El Paso home while they were inside.The camera shows the man walking up to the front door, peaking inside, and then attempting to open the door.Authorities say the family's 9-year-old daughter was sleeping in the living room at the time of the incident.The man was caught trying to unlock the door, but failed and eventually walked off.The family says the man didn't try to break into any of their cars, but they're still shaken up about the incident.