Man arrested after allegedly trying to run cyclist off road

Man arrested after attempting to run cyclist with special needs off road in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after investigators say he attempted to run a cyclist off the road.

Wayne Mash allegedly used his truck to run the cyclist off of Fry Road in northwest Harris County.

"He gets on the side of me, and starts yelling at me. Starts acting all psycho. I feared for my life at that time, thinking he was actually going to hit me," victim Daniel Figge said.

Investigators say Mash waited for Figge at a nearby strip center before insulting and threatening him.

"He continued to follow me all the way up to Crazy Vapes. When he got out of Crazy Vapes, he's like 'I'm going to deal with you at your parents house, and beat you and your parents,'" Figge said.

Mash is accused of going to the Figge's home and banging on his door.

The 20-year old special needs man called deputies, and Mash was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

Mash was recently arrested for assaulting a family member in January, and he was charged with DWI in 2013.

Despite the near death experience, Figge says he will not going to stop riding his bike. He says he will keep his head up and keep riding.

"I'm going to keep getting back up, hoping the good Lord keeps me safe," Figge said.

