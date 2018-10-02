A former Cy-Fair ISD officer in training was arrested after authorities say he was with a missing 12-year-old girl who was found safe at a hotel Tuesday morning.Authorities had been searching for the missing girl since she disappeared from her home overnight.She was located around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel in Cypress.Police say 22-year-old Jorge Bastida was arrested hours later at a local school. He is being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.Bastida, we're told, resigned from his position with Cy-Fair ISD police.According to officials, Bastida arranged an Uber to pick up the teen from her house and take her to a hotel.The teen is a student at Fairmont Junior High.According to Deer Park PD Lt. Chris Brown, the teen met Bastida, also known as "Jay from Cypress," through the "MeetMe" site.Although she did access social media on her school device, we're told she didn't use it to access "MeetMe" as the district does not allow any apps on school devices.Their last messages through the site were at midnight, when Marsche disappeared.Brown tells Eyewitness News their messages were sexual in nature and that Bastida is the one who arranged for her to be picked up."The ease of which she was able to be lured from her home... I mean, she started talking to this individual, and just within a few days she was willing to leave her house in the middle of the night and go with whoever showed up and leave her parents. That's concerning to us because she doesn't know where she was going or what the destination was, and she left the house," Brown said.The girl's parents called police.