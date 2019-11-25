Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood

NEW: Family confirms to me man who was killed in Kingwood home invasion was 27YO Tennyson Smith. On #Abc13 at 5:30 I have surveillance video capturing the moments before and after the shooting. We also here from this young mans mother & girlfriend who witnessed this tragedy pic.twitter.com/KWxo1zpnCZ — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 24, 2019

Shooting at Lantern Hills was pretty brazen. Abt 915pm, when the victim opened the door, the suspect fired multiple shots. To our community members in the Kingwood area, if you review your cameras and/or have info, pls call us at 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 24, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed 26-year-old Tennyson Smith during a deadly home invasion at his Kingwood residence.Investigators say Smith heard a knock on the door at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Lantern Hill and Knights Cove.According to deputies, when he opened it, the gunman burst his way inside and started shooting at Smith, killing him.Surveillance camera captured the sound of the incident where a short struggle can be heard before a single gun shot is fired.Smith's mother said she is broken by her son's loss and did not want to be identified for her own safety.She remembers him as being very friendly and always smiling.Investigators say they don't have a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.Deputies are asking community members to review their surveillance cameras.If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.