Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed 26-year-old Tennyson Smith during a deadly home invasion at his Kingwood residence.

Investigators say Smith heard a knock on the door at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Lantern Hill and Knights Cove.

According to deputies, when he opened it, the gunman burst his way inside and started shooting at Smith, killing him.



Surveillance camera captured the sound of the incident where a short struggle can be heard before a single gun shot is fired.

Smith's mother said she is broken by her son's loss and did not want to be identified for her own safety.

She remembers him as being very friendly and always smiling.

Investigators say they don't have a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Deputies are asking community members to review their surveillance cameras.



If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingwoodhome invasionman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grieving family still demanding accountability from UT, alumni group
Possible animal attack leaves woman dead in Chambers County yard
Rain chances return this week which could affect your travel and holiday plans
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Show More
Boy with rare disorder sworn in as honorary firefighter
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party
Man in critical condition after being shot by family member
Program gives kids chicks and seeds to combat internet addiction
More TOP STORIES News