U.S. & WORLD

Man accused of stealing roommate's $10 million lottery ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

Roommate steals $10M lottery ticket. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

SACRAMENTO, California --
Authorities have arrested a California man they say tried to steal his roommate's $10 million winning lottery ticket.

Vacaville police arrested Adul Saosongyang on Monday at a California Lottery office in Sacramento where he'd been told to go to collect his winnings.

Police say the winning Scratchers ticket was bought on Dec. 20 in Vacaville. But when the winner went to collect the next day, he was told he had a losing ticket that had been altered.

The winner suspected a roommate had switched tickets while he slept and called police. A day later, Saosongyang arrived at the lottery office with the real ticket.

The lottery office investigated and learned the ticket may possibly be stolen, which arranged for Saosongyang's arrest.

He remains in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtheftlotteryCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
Gonzo247 dedicates new mural in Mexico to Houston
LIVE: Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
21 dead bodies found in north Mexico after gang clash
Houston billionaire to lead city's bid for 2026 World Cup
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Suspect at large after stabbing supervisor to death
Alleged gunman in Jazmine Barnes' killing denies involvement
2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets on sale now
Officer shoots dog, injures woman while serving warrant
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Houston billionaire to lead city's bid for 2026 World Cup
Show More
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
Missing dog returns home after being missing over 8 years
Gonzo247 dedicates new mural in Mexico to Houston
Next chance of rain coming late Friday night into early Saturday
Missing Texas teen brothers found dead in submerged SUV
More News