Man accused of shooting and killing puppy from balcony of his Florida apartment

Police say Johansen Concepcion De La Ros shot the dog with a high-powered pellet rifle as she walked with her owner.

DAVIE, Florida (KTRK) --
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he shot and killed a woman's 8-month-old dog as they were walking around a lake.

Johansen Concepcion De La Ros was on the balcony of his second floor apartment when police say he took a high-powered pellet rifle with a scope and shot the dog.

Investigators say the woman didn't know what happened when blood began pouring from her dog Princess' mouth.

The Pembrooke Pines Police Department says an officer saw the whole thing happen, and that the officer found De La Ros inside his apartment.

A veterinarian said a pellet traveled through Princess' chest, killing her.

The family who owned the dog just moved to the area from out of state the day before the shooting, police said.
