Man accused of murdering ex-wife's new husband found guilty

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land man accused of shooting his ex-wife's new husband to death in 2017 has been found guilty of murder.The verdict for Sayantan Ghose came down Thursday. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault after he shot and injured his ex-wife.The most notable piece of the investigation was the release of a string of bizarre 911 calls in which an 11-year-old girl detailed the moment her father was shot to death."Please send someone over right now, please," the girl pleaded with the operator on the night of June 28, 2017. "My mom's ex-husband, um. He, like, literally stalks us and he's at our house right now and I knew he would come on my birthday because it's all because of me. Just, please, come over here. Come over here as fast as you can."The girl and her best friend were still in a car in the driveway of the family's League City home on Mayhill Ridge Lane, watching the situation escalate from confrontation to murder. She called 911 as her mother was on the phone with them too."He's my ex-husband. My name is Amanda Harris. I have an ongoing case against him. He's been told by the police to stay away. He's been trespassing. He's been stalking me for years," Harris told the operator about her ex-husband Ghose. The two divorced in December 2008.The family had just arrived home to find Ghose at their door. Amanda and her husband, Wayne Harris, grabbed their guns. A 17-year-old son made another 911 call from inside a closet where he was hiding with his 3-year-old sister."Stay in the closet. Stay hidden in the closet," the operator said to him. "I'm trying. I'm trying," he replied.It didn't take long for things to get worse -- screaming followed the gunfire."Get away from my gun. Get away from my gun," Amanda is heard saying on her 911 call."I just heard gunshots. I just heard gunshots -- four or five," the 17-year-old told the operator."My dad's shot. My dad's shot," the girl relayed.Wayne was shot seven times and killed. Amanda Harris, shot twice, survived. Ghose took off and was arrested the next day in New Mexico. He smiled for his mugshot when he was brought back to face charges."How many times do you have to be told not to come to my house? We've been divorced since 2009. 2009!" Amanda Harris screamed at Ghose before the shooting.Harris told Eyewitness News at the time, "Seems like we all died that dreadful evening. We are so lost without him (Wayne). He was such an amazing man, father and husband."