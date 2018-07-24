Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to woman at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of masturbating in front of woman at Walmart (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Valeria Alvarado says she never expected a trip to Walmart to end with a 911 call.

"To this day, I'm still just trying to find a good way to process the whole situation," Alvarado said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Alvin Saldana for allegedly exposing himself to Alverado.

The college student says she is now left rattled and angry.

"I'm scared to go by myself anywhere. I just want to cry, just thinking about it. It was a really rough situation, and I hope other really young girls like me don't have to see that."

It happened on July 16 at the Walmart near Gulf Freeway and Almeda.

Alvarado says she was parked very close to the entrance, and families were walking by her, but that didn't stop Saldana from calling her over to his car.

"I turn around and he was asking me something, but I didn't hear what he was saying. So I asked him to repeat it and he asked me, 'do you know where the mall is?' I was confused by the question, and when I looked down I realized that he was masturbating in his car," Alverado said.

Alvarado was able to get a good look at his face and even memorized a portion of his license plate.

Saldana was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with indecent exposure.

"I've been thinking a lot about what he did and how he just felt super comfortable doing that. Am I the first person he did that to? And how many other people are doing this to other people and other women?" Alvarado said.

She says she is hopeful this arrest will help her recover from the trauma and restore her sense of safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposurewalmartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's home
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
Jax Grill celebrates 25th anniversary with 25-cent burgers
Show More
Houston selected as one of 4 U.S. cities for speedy Verizon 5G service
Man buys school supplies for teacher paying out of pocket
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Salmonella Recalls: List of products recalled this month
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
More News