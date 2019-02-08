Man accused of being married to 3 women in at least 3 different states

A man last known to have lived in Maine is accused of having at least three wives in separate states.

DOVER, New Hampshire --
A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted 43-year-old Michael Middleton on a bigamy charge. He's accused of marrying a woman while knowingly being married to women in Georgia and Alabama.

The New Hampshire woman, Alicia Grant, of Exeter, told WMTW-TV that Middleton, whom she married in 2013, made her feel like he cared about her, but eventually scammed her out of $20,000.

"He makes you feel special, he makes you feel like he actually cares about you and then he marries you, abuses you, drains your assets and leaves," Grant said.

Grant said she had no idea he had other wives, but they eventually found out about each other. She said that she's angry and embarrassed.

Grant said she's been trying to track down Middleton for years to have their marriage annulled.

"The problem is that I can't go and get married to someone else because it's still on record that I'm married," Grant said.

She said if she ever sees him again, she'd probably have this to say to him: "How dare you. How dare you think that this was OK."

If convicted, he faces between three and a half and seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

CNN contributed to this report.
