HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of sexual abuse and indecency with a child.
Investigators said 33-year-old Paulino Vazquez-Chavez committed an indecent act with a child in the 4700 block of Clay Street during the summer of 2012.
He is also accused of sexually assaulting a child in the 4900 block of Stimson Street between September 2 and Nov. 30, 2017.
Vazquez-Chavez is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child - sexual contact.
Vazquez-Chavez is Hispanic, approximately 5'5" and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Vazquez-Chavez. You can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Houston fugitive accused of sex abuse of 2 different children
