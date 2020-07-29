Arts & Entertainment

The Roots founding member, Malik B., dead at 47

This undated image provided by @mpozitolbertphotography shows Malik B performing. The rapper and founding member of The Roots has died. (@mpozitolbertphotography via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.



Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.



The Roots paid homage to Malik B for his rap talents and faith.

"We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit," the group said on Twitter. "May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning."

Malik B returned as a featured guest on the group's 2006 album "Game Theory" and "Rising Down" in 2008. As a solo artist, he released two studio albums named "Street Assault" and "Unpredictable."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldthe roots
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion erupts at natural gas facility in Mont Belvieu
Drier and hotter to finish the week
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Dispatchers stop asking 911 callers about COVID-19 symptoms
Confused over Texas school reopening plans? We clear it up
Joe Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros
UT-Austin now reviewing 25% capacity at Longhorns games
Show More
Lawmaker seen without mask at Barr hearing has COVID-19
Montgomery Co. woman receives package of seeds from China
New legislation to be introduced in honor of Vanessa Guillen
Montgomery County cracking down on illegal pain meds
Help is on the way, teachers! H-E-B offering 15% off coupon
More TOP STORIES News