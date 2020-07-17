Child porn suspect dead in FBI-involved shooting as warrant was executed at SE Houston home

Commanders & PIO are on scene of a non-HPD officer involved shooting in the 5700 block of Hirondel St near Reed Rd in SE Houston. The male suspect is deceased. None of the outside agency officers involved is injured.



Media staging area is Southbank at Hirondel. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was killed by federal agents when they went to execute a child pornography warrant at a home Friday morning in southeast Houston, police say.It happened around 9:50 a.m. at 5774 Hirondel near Reed Road.FBI agents were serving two warrants-- one for aggravated sexual assault on a child and one for sexual exploitation of children.HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said during a briefing Friday that the suspect, later identified as Malcolm Comeaux, walked out the front door with a weapon. As Comeaux put his hands in the air, police say he made a quick movement to his waistband and pulled out what looked like a black revolver handgun. Fearing for their lives and the lives of their fellow agents, several agents fired their weapons, hitting Comeaux.Comeaux, 24, died at the scene."Going to ask first that we pray for the family. No matter what a person is going through, no matter what they've done, he still has a mother, and we're going to ask for prayers right now, but at the same time, I don't care if it was a federal agent, a state agent or a local agency, we're in a tough time right now," Finner told reporters.Finner also noted that they're doing everything to decrease the amount of law enforcement-involved shootings in the community, but said a lot of times the suspect dictates what happens.HPD will now take the lead on the investigation, which was a joint effort with the FBI.Investigators recovered the pellet gun that Comeaux used as a weapon.No HPD officers or FBI agents were hurt.