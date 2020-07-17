Child porn suspect dead in FBI-involved shooting as warrant was executed at SE Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was killed by federal agents when they went to execute a child pornography warrant at a home Friday morning in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. at 5774 Hirondel near Reed Road.



FBI agents were serving two warrants-- one for aggravated sexual assault on a child and one for sexual exploitation of children.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said during a briefing Friday that the suspect, later identified as Malcolm Comeaux, walked out the front door with a weapon. As Comeaux put his hands in the air, police say he made a quick movement to his waistband and pulled out what looked like a black revolver handgun. Fearing for their lives and the lives of their fellow agents, several agents fired their weapons, hitting Comeaux.

Comeaux, 24, died at the scene.

"Going to ask first that we pray for the family. No matter what a person is going through, no matter what they've done, he still has a mother, and we're going to ask for prayers right now, but at the same time, I don't care if it was a federal agent, a state agent or a local agency, we're in a tough time right now," Finner told reporters.

Finner also noted that they're doing everything to decrease the amount of law enforcement-involved shootings in the community, but said a lot of times the suspect dictates what happens.

HPD will now take the lead on the investigation, which was a joint effort with the FBI.

Investigators recovered the pellet gun that Comeaux used as a weapon.

No HPD officers or FBI agents were hurt.

WATCH: HPD'S briefing on suspect killed in child porn case
EMBED More News Videos

This is what Houston police told us after FBI agents went to execute a warrant involving a man wanted for child pornography.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonweaponschild pornographyofficer involved shootingfbiman killedman shotpellet gun
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston workers to gather for 'Strike for Black Lives'
Low chance of development over the next 5 days
Texas school district holding meeting today over hair policy
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Russell Westbrook lands in Florida to rejoin Rockets
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; Suspect found dead
FedEx driver says no to helping 89-year-old who fell
Show More
Houston Ballet cancels 2020 performances of 'The Nutcracker'
$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families
Phase 2 of $19.5M Fort Bend Co. assistance program starts today
Texas branded a top state for businesses to survive the pandemic
Chevron taking over Houston-based company for $5 billion
More TOP STORIES News