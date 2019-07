EMBED >More News Videos Neighbors in a Missouri neighborhood are a little rattled after watching a mail truck explode on their street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in a southwest Houston neighborhood woke up to a shocking scene after witnessing a mail truck up in flames Saturday.It happened around 10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Omeara Dr. in Willow Meadows.An ABC13 Eyewitness News viewer who lives in the area captured the incident on video.Firefighters were seen arriving to the scene and attempting to put the fire out.No injuries were reported, but according to neighbors, the driver of the truck is okay.It's unclear how the fire started.