Harris County clerk to address Gov. Abbott's mail-in ballot drop off order Friday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, 11 locations across Harris County where voters could drop off their mail-in ballots have closed.NRG Arena is the only remaining location where mail-in ballots can be dropped off in the county, which stretches 1,700 square miles.Gov. Abbott made the decision yesterday. He says the order helps with voting security, but Democrats say it's voter suppression.The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk's office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.This amends a July 27 proclamation that extended the period in which marked mail-in ballots could be delivered in person."Just over a month before the election, this proclamation by the government, by the governor, this order is very clearly about suppression, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told ABC13. "It's very clearly about trying to confuse our voters. These drop off locations are nothing if not secure. They are offices, or annexes, of our county clerk when folks drop off their ballot.""This isn't voter suppression. This is how the law actually works," Senator Paul Bettencourt said. "And that's how the elections have been done in Texas. And quite frankly, I'm arguing for a law that's elected democrats so I don't see how that's suppression."Voters can drop off mail-in ballots at Gate 8 at NRG between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a valid I.D."Courts all over the country, including the Fifth Circuit yesterday, have held that it is too late to change election rules, but our failed Republican leadership will try anyway," said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa in a statement."The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections," said Abbott. "As we work to preserve Texans' ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting."