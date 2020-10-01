Gov. Abbott issues order limiting where eligible voters can drop off mail-in ballots

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation enhancing ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.Under the proclamation, which begins on Oct. 2, mail-in ballots will have to be delivered in-person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail.The ballot will have to be delivered to the early voting clerk's office location, which will be publicly designated by a county's early voting clerk.Texas Democrats were quick to lash out at the move, calling it a "blatant voter suppression tactic.""Courts all over the country, including the Fifth Circuit yesterday, have held that it is too late to change election rules, but our failed Republican leadership will try anyway," said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa in a statement.The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk's office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.This proclamation amends a July 27 proclamation that extended the period in which marked mail-in ballots could be delivered in person."The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections," said Abbott. "As we work to preserve Texans' ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting."