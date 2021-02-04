Where to find the best sweet treats in the Gandhi District

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When we think about Indian food, most of us think about spicy, flavorful dishes.
But what about the desserts?
Our ABC13+ crew took a tour of the Mahatma Gandhi District in southwest Houston, stopping to check out the sweetest dishes.
Our first stop was Bombay Sweets, which opened 23 years ago.
"It's like a little India," explained owner Anmol Deep Singh. "A little place we can call home and feel like we belong."
Then, there's Hot Breads, which also has been in the area for more than 20 years.
The owner specializes in both sweet and savory breads.
You can also find eggless products there.
Finally, we stopped by Kwality Ice Cream, which offers Indian flavored ice cream.
Try the falooda if you get a chance. It's a sweet combination of ice cream, fruit, and different types of jelly.
"We've been coming here for forty years, so you can see it must be good," laughed Houstonian Kittur Shankar.
