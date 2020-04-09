HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD is warning parents and students who recently picked up laptops from a southwest Houston high school campus to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The warning is being made after a Madison High School staffer who distributed the devices tested positive for COVID-19.
People who came by the campus between Monday, March 23 and Monday, April 6, are being warned.
All staff members who worked with that employee are also being asked to self-quarantine.
HISD released the following statement:
"We have been notified that a staff member at Madison High School who helped distribute laptops has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently recovering at home.
All school staff members are being notified and those who worked in close proximity to the individual are being asked to self-quarantine.
Parents and students who came to the school to pick up laptops any time beginning Monday, March 23 through Monday, April 6 should self-quarantine 14 days from the last day they were inside Madison High School. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a physician.
We assure you we are working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify students, parents or staff who should be tested for COVID-19.
We urge everyone to follow national, state and local government and health directives to stay home if you are not feeling well. For those experiencing no symptoms, please wear masks and gloves and remain at least six feet from others when out in public at essential locations.
We remain vigilant and committed to taking every precaution we can to protect the health and safety of our HISD students, parents and staff during this global health emergency, while also meeting the educational and nutritional needs of families."
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
HISD warns students after staffer handing out laptops gets virus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More