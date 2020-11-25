Houston CultureMap

New Heights night market offers up food, flowers, and family fun

By Eric Sandler

M-K-T Heights will host a new market. Photo by Courtney Rodrigues

The Heights' newest mixed-use development has launched a market that aims to be a destination for families and food lovers. M-K-T Sunset Market kicked off Thursday, Nov, 19, and will continue to take place on the third Thursday of every month.

Located at M-K-T Heights, the new development off Shepherd Drive just north of I-10, the Sunset Market offers a different experience than a typical farmers market. Instead of produce and eggs, the market's 35 vendors focus on offering ready-to-eat items, grab-and-go dishes, and family-friendly activities.

Market organizer Casey Barbles also started the bimonthly farmers market at the nearby Heights Mercantile shopping area. Radom Capital, the local developer behind Heights Mercantile and a partner in M-K-T, approached her about starting something similar at the new venue. Barbles tells CultureMap she wanted to differentiate the two markets so that customers could attend both and have different experiences.

