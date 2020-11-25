New Heights night market offers up food, flowers, and family fun

The Heights' newest mixed-use development has launched a market that aims to be a destination for families and food lovers. M-K-T Sunset Market kicked off Thursday, Nov, 19, and will continue to take place on the third Thursday of every month.
Located at M-K-T Heights, the new development off Shepherd Drive just north of I-10, the Sunset Market offers a different experience than a typical farmers market. Instead of produce and eggs, the market's 35 vendors focus on offering ready-to-eat items, grab-and-go dishes, and family-friendly activities.
Market organizer Casey Barbles also started the bimonthly farmers market at the nearby Heights Mercantile shopping area. Radom Capital, the local developer behind Heights Mercantile and a partner in M-K-T, approached her about starting something similar at the new venue. Barbles tells CultureMap she wanted to differentiate the two markets so that customers could attend both and have different experiences.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
