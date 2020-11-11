Food & Drink

Luby's Houston locations that are still open for now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While there are plans to shutter the well-known Texas restaurant chain, there are still nearly two dozen locations that are still serving customers.

"We are here today and plan to be here for a long time," Luby's COO Todd Coutee wrote in a Facebook post in Sept. "Our team members are delighted to serve you and look forward to today, the holidays and beyond. I want to personally thank you and invite you to come out and dine in with us or get our great food to-go."

Here's a list of the Houston locations that are still serving customers, despite the grim news for the company:



Luby's, known for square fish, the Lu Ann platter and other comfort food, has struggled financially over the years.

Luby's, which started in San Antonio in 1947, announced in June it planned to sell off all its assets and pay down debt.

