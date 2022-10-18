Bizarre viral video shows Lubbock police officer tape bag of milk to radio host's door

Lubbock police took to social media to clear things up, saying a caller asked officers to return the milk to the correct apartment, but there was some sort of mix up.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A radio host in Lubbock said a stranger's unusual request led to a surprise delivery at his door.

JR said he woke up to find a plastic bag taped to his front door, containing a small amount of an opaque white liquid that appeared to be milk.

In a now-viral TikTok video, a police officer can be seen walking outside JR's apartment.

That's when the officer is seen taping the bag of milk to his door.

Obviously concerned, JR, @jr_therebel on TikTok, called police dispatch and then shared the video online.

Eventually, the Lubbock Police Department put out a statement explaining the mix-up.

"Apparently some girl named Sarah asked a police officer to return this bag of milk to its owner, and they thought I was its owner," JR said.

The radio host said despite the strange encounter, he's not upset with anyone, and if anything, he thanks the officer for what was intended to be a good deed.

It's unclear where the bag of milk came from in the first place or why police were called to return it to its rightful owner.