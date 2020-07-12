Texas girl creates successful lemonade business while also saving honeybees

At the age of 4, Mikaila was stung by a bee. And that's when she became fascinated with the buzzing insect.
At now 15 years old, she's dedicated her childhood in researching how honeybees can benefit the ecosystem.
When her great granny Helen sent her family some old recipes that included her flaxseed lemonade, Mikaila decided to find a way to recreate it with honey.
" I decided to give her beloved lemonade a new twist by adding honey from bees, instead of only sugar," Mikaila wrote.
What was once a lemonade stand is now a best-selling brand sold in 1,800 stores nationwide!
She's been recognized by "TIME" magazine, "Forbes" and made an appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank." And she's even received praise by former president Barack Obama.