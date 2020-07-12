Texas girl creates successful lemonade business while also saving honeybees

AUSTIN, Texas -- Mikaila Ulmer, the young CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade, has been making a huge impact and proving that there is no age limit in becoming a successful entrepreneur.

At the age of 4, Mikaila was stung by a bee. And that's when she became fascinated with the buzzing insect.

At now 15 years old, she's dedicated her childhood in researching how honeybees can benefit the ecosystem.

When her great granny Helen sent her family some old recipes that included her flaxseed lemonade, Mikaila decided to find a way to recreate it with honey.

" I decided to give her beloved lemonade a new twist by adding honey from bees, instead of only sugar," Mikaila wrote.

What was once a lemonade stand is now a best-selling brand sold in 1,800 stores nationwide!

She's been recognized by "TIME" magazine, "Forbes" and made an appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank." And she's even received praise by former president Barack Obama.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinentrepreneurshipbusinessbeesall goodlemonadegood newsinsectall good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Dangerous heat again heading into the end of the weekend
LIVE: Fire erupts aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Mayor Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
Mother of 6 beats cancer, decides to compete in Half Ironman
Show More
Blood donor restrictions loosened by the FDA to fight donor shortage
1 child dead in Montgomery County crash
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
More TOP STORIES News