Treasure hunter reunites family with lost heirloom

Wendi Shaw was shopping at Goodwill in Chadd's Ford, PA when she found a photo album with decades worth of memories.

She went on a mission to track down the owners and with the help of Facebook, found Frank and Nancy Yocum at a retirement home in Glen Mills.


Once a friend on Facebook recognized the Yocums, she told us their granddaughter actually works on the Action News Digital Team!


In fact, Justine Palis was the one who posted the story to Facebook for us! She said she only saw pictures of her grandparent's friends and didn't recognize them from over 20 years ago.
