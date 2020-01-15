This Woman Is the Queen of Glitter Art

When in doubt, just add glitter! This artist makes gorgeous portraits entirely out of glitter-but it's the reveal that will take your breath away!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
artlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS shooting victim identified, student charged
Superintendent 'saddened and angered' after Bellaire HS shooting
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. plant
1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman before taking his own life
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Show More
Judge blocks Pres. Trump order on refugee resettlement
Dreary, cloudy conditions and record warmth today
Tip-toe through this new Texas-Tulips location
MD Anderson in urgent need of type O blood donors
Shriners Hospitals for Children to close in Texas Medical Center
More TOP STORIES News