Feeding Philly's homeless and saving the planet with cheese

You've heard of government cheese? This is definitely not that.

Each block of Abundantly Good Cheese is handcrafted by Amish farmers in Lancaster County, PA. The farmers make the cheese for restaurants and high-end specialty markets like DiBruno Bros. And when they have surplus milk, they make that same cheese and give it to Philabundance, Philadelphia's largest hunger-relief agency, to give out to the needy.

It's a creative partnership that helps the farmers cut down on waste, saves the planet and feeds our neighbors in need.The cheese comes in a variety of flavors, upcycling milk that might otherwise go to waste and creating cheese that is Abundantly Good.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancaster countyfoodphilabundanceall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Husband shot by intruder while cooking dinner
Alexa can't call 911 for you. Here's why.
Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston
Show More
Turning wetter overnight into Thursday as our next front arrives. Keep the umbrella and coat handy!
Try a New York style bagel without leaving Houston!
Woman's dad tried to save family's dog from house fire
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
First-time truck buyer Turns to Ted to get deposit back
More TOP STORIES News