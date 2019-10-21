The Lady Ghost of Golden Gate Park

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
The sun has set and nighttime has taken hold of Golden Gate Park. It has gotten so dark in the walking path around Stow Lake that it is hard to see anything just a few feet away.

That's when Tommy Netzband pulls out two handheld devices and begins speaking in a loud voice.

"Is there a woman of Stow Lake that wants to say something to us," Netzband says into the direction of the lake. He is holding a device that can supposedly translate environmental energy into words. Netzband, founder of the San Francisco Ghost Society and host of Haunted Haight Walking Tour, says he uses it to contact ghosts and today he is investigating one of the oldest documented hauntings in San Francisco.

For more than 100 years, visitors to Golden Gate Park have been telling of a woman who appears glowing in a white dress in search of her baby.

Legend has it that her baby disappeared either while she was out on a walk or while boating in the lake during the Victorian era and that she drowned while searching for the child. She has haunted the lake ever since.

Is the story real or imagined? We followed Netzband as he tried to communicate with the White Lady of Stow Lake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoghosthalloweenlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
Astros star offers fans chance to win tickets to World Series
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
Show More
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts
Train derails in northeast Houston causing major traffic delays
No tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days
More TOP STORIES News