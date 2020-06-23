Middle school students create apps to address COVID-19 issues in their community

LOS ANGELES -- Middle school students at Bunche Middle School have created app prototypes that address COVID-19-related problems in their community.

Bunche Middle School educator, Jose Gonzalez, posed a question to his team of tech students: How would you use apps to solve the coronavirus pandemic in your community?

"Each of them had a choice to create a game or an app or quiz and so they each took a different approach," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he teaches his students the many different advantages of technology.

"I use technology for the students, not only to learn about technology and advance their knowledge of it and perhaps choose careers in STEM," Gonzalez said. "But also how to use technology through activism."

12-year-old Kristie Ramirez created an app prototype that tests users on COVID-19 symptoms and resources.

"I just really thought... because I want to make a little quiz," Ramirez said. "But I also want to put some information in there."

12-year-old Mark Sandoval made an app that provides information on how to survive and stay healthy during the pandemic and provided a link to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

"The coronavirus is going everywhere," Sandoval said. "So, I was thinking how would I know."

Gonzalez said he reminds his students of the importance of diversity in the technology field as well. "I not only want them in the cutting edge, I want to see faces that look like them, you know," Gonzalez said. "I strongly believe in diversity."
