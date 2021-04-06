localish

Plant and People aims to heal Philadelphia neighborhoods using the power of plants

EMBED <>More Videos

Plant and People aims to heal Philadelphia neighborhoods using the power of plants

PHILADELPHIA -- A mother-daughter duo in West Philadelphia is working to heal the trauma in their community from the ground up.

Cherron Perry-Thomas and her daughter, Amma, start at the literal roots at their therapeutic little oasis called Plant and People, a passion project that sprouted out of this stressful year.


They come from a family of medicinal plant-healers.

After a year of racial unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death combined with a crippling pandemic, they wanted to create a retreat: a place to heal in their hometown.

Amma came home from school in New York during the pandemic and decided to grow this business here at home.


They carry houseplants but also supplements, herbs and nutritional products.

Their goal is to open a Plant and People in every community because they believe everyone should have a chance to heal and find wellness right where they live.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
The 'Traveling Tree House' hits Philly streets with free children's books
Navajo skateboarder goes viral
Toddler gifted a UPS Truck
250 flavors of soda available at Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar in Cary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott bans vaccine passport requirement in Texas
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Lt. Gov. Patrick argues case for voting bills in Texas
Grandmother of pregnant murder victim: 'The city failed her'
Here's when we could get some rain this week
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Buzbee to reveal 'significant developments' in Watson case
Show More
6 family members killed in Texas murder-suicide pact, police say
Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base: Authorities
Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
More TOP STORIES News