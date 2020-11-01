Pan de Muerto: An important Dia de Los Muertos tradition honoring loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- Pan de Muerto, or "bread of the dead," has a long history as part of Dia de Los Muertos traditions.

Every year, families place the bread on the ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars. It's meant to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

Bakeries like Tierra Caliente Bakery will only make Pan de Muerto once a year, from early October to early November.

Each bakery or family puts their spin on the recipe, but it usually sells out quickly no matter where you buy it.

Watch the video to learn more about the tradition and why it means so much to families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweenbakeryfoodmexicanktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritagehispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weak front on the way, rain chances scarce in the 10 day
Mom of 11-year-old murder victim has a message for suspects
Katy family steps out in hopes of finding daughter's diabetes cure
Biden camp cancels events after "Trump Train" surrounds campaign bus
Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas
Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the central Caribbean
Experts: how to stay safe in possible 3rd COVID-19 peak
Show More
Houston safely celebrated Halloween during pandemic
How daylight saving time can affect your sleep and health
More students opt for in-person learning in Tomball, Magnolia
Fort Bend Co. offers free transportation on Election Day
Student dreaming of being engineer gets UH full scholarship
More TOP STORIES News