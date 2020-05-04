More than 600 breweries unite to create special craft beer for good cause

HOUSTON, Texas -- Craft breweries around the world are struggling during this pandemic, but they're coming together to help their own.

More than 600 breweries in 48 states and 51 countries have created their own "All Together" beer.

Each brewery was given the same base recipe and added their own twist.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale helps hospitality workers who have lost their jobs.

Urban South Brewery in Houston is donating its funds to the Southern Smoke Foundation.

Visit the All Together Beer website for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncharitycommunity strongcoronaviruscraft beeru.s. & worldbeercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
450 Harris Co. businesses reported for violating order
Harris Co. commissioner touts business that got SBA loan
Blue Angels to fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
Man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
Carnival's plan to phase in service out of Galveston
Show More
Man charged with felony murder in crash that split victim's car
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Austin park ranger pushed in lake for enforcing social distancing
SPONSORED: Class of 2020: Submit your photos
Texas principal surprises all 612 of his graduating seniors
More TOP STORIES News