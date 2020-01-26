Mom and son duo make some of the most iconic street art in Houston

Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.

Roman, known to many as Donkeeboy, and his mother Sylvia, known as Donkeemom, collaborate on almost every single project.

They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash
Houston reacts to Kobe Bryant's death
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Families prepare to honor 2 men killed in deadly blast
Man accused of assaulting father-in-law during argument
Rainy start to Sunday, but afternoon will bring sunshine
Show More
2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Don't miss your last chance to see the Houston Auto Show
Woman uninjured after tire crashes into her windshield
More TOP STORIES News