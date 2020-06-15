Meet the queen of commercials!

HOUSTON, TX -- From scuba diving to jumping out of an airplane or riding a horse, nothing is too adventurous for the 'queen of commercials'! Local retail icon Ana Abrahams is best known for her high-energy, unforgettable TV ads.

But the owner of SuperNova Furniture is also a hero to many in her community. After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, she donated mattresses to families across the city who lost everything. She's also known for giving free furniture to families in need south of the border. Ana first came to Houston as a college student from South America, working three jobs to get through school.

She started SuperNova Furniture at a flea market, eventually building it into the most well-known furniture chain in Houston's Hispanic community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncommunity strongall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 12 Houston-area 24 Hour Fitness clubs will close
Star RB reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Body found near Kemah where boater went missing
Popular restaurants close, employees exposed to COVID-19
Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
Crosby firefighter thrown into water during Galveston crash
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
32 bags of marijuana mailed to NW Harris Co. home
Elderly woman robbed while putting groceries in her car
Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral
More TOP STORIES News