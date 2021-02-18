Brooklyn kids keep the tradition of Moko Jumbie alive

NEW YORK -- Moko Jumbie is a style of traditional African dance where performers dance on stilts high above the ground. The practice almost went extinct after being brought to the Caribbean, until it was reintroduced during the celebration of Carnival and appeared in the United States.
"This group is more than just a Moko Jumbies stilt group. Because aside from doing performances and taking part in our community that way, we want to make sure that our members are doing well in school," Says Jason Edwards, Director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA, "...Kind of like a family, you know? We want to push each other to do better."
Now, the Brooklyn Moko Jumbies are teaching the tradition to a whole new generation of youth and empowering them through the traditions of their ancestors.
