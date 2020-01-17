This vet is making amazing tasting jerky

Merrick Vecchione is a Marine Corps veteran who spent 40 years in the restaurant business.In 2017, he created Jerky Jack along with his wife and brother-in-law. They created salivating flavors such as Bloody Mary, Matlack Black Pepper, and a jerky fused with Dr. Pepper and Jalapenos.They proudly add no additional preservatives or salt to their products. Not only do they sell fine meats online, but they are running a grassroots campaign to move their product at local farmer's markets, gun shows, and veterans' events.