Hydro Cycle: Spin Class in a Pool

A suburban Chicago fitness center has moved its spin class into the pool, to offer an innovative, low-impact workout called Hydro Cycle.

Riders like the underwater European workout because they sweat less.

"You don't have to know how to swim, that's the cool part. Put the bikes in shallow water and pretty much get pedaling from there," said Reggie Vantrease, a Hydro Cycle instructor at Score Sports Center.

Vantrease recommends using water shoes when pedaling.

Riders can use the water to get a good upper body workout at the same time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Probation officer accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
4 masked men terrorize family in SE Houston
Deputy responds to home invasion; shoots father of resident
Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet from lake
Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
Trolls LIVE! comes to Houston this weekend
Show More
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home as Santa
Texas inmate who carved his way through cell captured hours later
Creator of 'Hanukkah house' hopes to share holiday tradition
Man looking for 2 men who climbed freeway wall to save dog
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
More TOP STORIES News