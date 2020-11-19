localish

Hinze's BBQ: Three generations of authentic Texas barbecue!

WHARTON, Texas -- For almost 50 years, Hinze's BBQ has been an institution in Wharton, Texas, serving up 100-percent pecan-smoked meats alongside its famous tangy sauce.

W.C. Hinze first opened his landmark barbecue joint along Highway 59 in 1973, and it quickly became a favorite of both locals and travelers. Over the years, all seven of his children worked at the restaurant, with his son Mike eventually taking over.

Though Hinze's has long been a Texas barbecue staple, the restaurant has also seen its share of challenges. In 2014, a pit fire swept through Hinze's, destroying the restaurant and forcing it to temporarily close. Following an outpouring of love and support from the community, Hinze's BBQ reopened a few months later, serving up all the same favorites customers have loved for decades.

"It's home. It's a great community," said current owner Mike Hinze. "The people are fantastic. We've had some ups and downs and through everything, the community has supported us. No matter what, they're behind us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whartonabc13 plus el campo whartonbbqfoodtexasabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
The secrets of El Campo's Lost Lagoon
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Doll collection celebrates multiculturalism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot inside W. Houston home are all related, HPD says
ABC13 to host town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases
Texas governor firm on no shutdowns as treatment arrives
HISD must return to all virtual classes, teachers' union urges
At least 6 killed on Houston roads over past 24 hours
Patchy dense fog possible Friday morning
El Campo football star's powerhouse talent featured in new song
Show More
Austin moves back to Stage 4 of COVID-19 restriction guidelines
Resident jumps to safety out of burning apartment building
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
Man accused of abusing 13-year-old while working at Express Cuts
More TOP STORIES News