Project Perk is providing frontline workers with FREE coffee

Wake Coffee and Ship Bottom Brewery team up to create free cold brew coffee for frontline workers in what they are calling Project Perk.


Wake Coffee in Ambler, Pa roasts and brews the coffee and Ship Bottom Brewery based out of New Jersey cans and distributes the coffee.

The idea came to Wake Coffee owner, Alec Satterly when he noticed healthcare workers coming in for more coffee than usual, to keep them going during long shifts at the hospital. #BeLocalish

Wake Coffee Roasters | Facebook | Instagram

133 S Main St, Ambler, PA 19002

Ship Bottom Brewery | Twitter | Instagram
830 N Bay Ave #23, Beach Haven, NJ 08008
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beach havenambler boroughfyi phillymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's laid to rest after emotional service
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Mayor Turner to sign executive order banning use of chokeholds
TSU offers George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship
2 people found dead during welfare check for mom
Show More
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Woman once tied to Denny's chokehold death fired as officer
Front brings chance for t-storms, humidity drop overnight
Speed artist creates George Floyd portrait during memorial service
George Floyd death could be biggest moment in racial history
More TOP STORIES News