Chicago area food banks go into 'disaster mode' to deal with COVID-19

Food banks in the Chicago area are pooling all resources to package and deliver emergency food supply boxes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank are recruiting volunteers and donations to help meet a growing need in the community, as the pandemic continues.

The food banks will continue fundraising and delivering boxes throughout the crisis. Each directed those looking to give or in need of help to their websites.

Visit chicagosfoodbank.org or solvehungertoday.org for more information.
