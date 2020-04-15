be localish los angeles

Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Eastside Italian Deli has been a staple in Los Angeles for over 90 years. So when they decided to shut down because of the Coronavirus, co-owner Vito Angiuli says it was one of the hardest days he's ever had. Not satisfied with remaining closed, Angiuli and his brothers sat down and decided to start 'Frontline Family Meals,' where anyone can donate Eastside Deli meals to workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Also, Eastside Deli will deliver the meals to the workers at no extra charge. You can visit Eastside Italian Deli's Instagram @eastsideitaliandeli for more information.
