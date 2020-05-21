localish

This amazing singer is bringing joy to his community during the coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO -- It's business as usual for one Chicago street performer who has quickly become pretty popular in Chicago neighborhoods.

Lately, he's been performing to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew David has been a licensed street performer in Chicago for three years.

In recent months, he's gained popularity for his pipes, after several Chicagoans shared videos of his performances outside of their buildings.

David has been singing since he was a young child, and even attended Columbia College Chicago for music.

Once the pandemic hit, David decided to perform in different neighborhoods in Chicago to spread the joy he gets from singing.

"I'd like to think this isn't my job, but if it is, I have the best job in the world," said David.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosingingall goodshare the joylocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago's skateboarding dog
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County judge to sign stay-at-home order extension
Here's what NOAA is predicting for the Atlantic hurricane season
91 more Gerald Goines drug convictions being investigated
H-E-B to extend $2/hour raises another month as pandemic goes on
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and our Asian Community' town hall
Dad accused of leaving girl in hot car when he went to buy drugs
NOAA hurricane outlook released
Show More
Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
HISD auditor questions student money collected at HSPVA
Man caught after high-speed chase in SW Houston
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
More TOP STORIES News