be localish los angeles

Chef delivers her famous breakfast sandwiches in a bucket from her fire escape

Chef Cara Haltiwanger has found a clever way to continue selling her famous breakfast sandwiches during the COVID-19 crisis. She is using a pulley system from her fire escape in Hollywood, CA to deliver them to customers.

About four years ago, this bartender-turned-chef started setting up pop-up restaurants around Los Angeles, CA. Calabama is the name of her pop-up restaurant and hot sauce. Her breakfast sandwich quickly grew a following.

"The ingredients are simple. It's not reinventing the wheel. It's bacon, egg, cheese, grilled onions, avocado, and the sauce that I make on the side makes it special, but it's really the way that I cook it. It's cooked on cast iron grill, it's hot. Every bite is like a cohesive bite of all the things. But I think it's the sauce that sets it apart," said Haltiwanger.

But with the "Safer at Home" order, she isn't able bring those satisfying flavors to her loyal customers. Instead, they're going to her.

"To be honest, it was just kind of like a harebrained idea, I wasn't sure was going to work," said Haltiwanger.

Every Thursday, she posts a link in her Instagram bio. When you click the link, you buy a sandwich and sign up for a time slot on Sunday to pick it up. And when you get there, she lowers down your order from her fire escape.

She said she sells out every weekend - about 50 sandwiches in just three hours.

However, Haltiwanger said this business model is only temporary: "For now, it's about making some money to pay my rent because I can't do my regular work. And it's making people smile and that's just giving me life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcbite sizelocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
Street art emerges on shuttered businesses
Businesses give back by selling apparel amid COVID-19 crisis
Vans supports small businesses with custom shoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$30M fund to cover costs for Harris Co. families approved
UIL still working on getting student-athletes practicing again
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
Video shows men dressed as construction workers robbing bank
Texas scaling back child care aid for essential workers
Good Samaritan pulls child from wreckage of deadly crash
Man accused of sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in SE Houston
Show More
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations
Man on motorcycle dies in crash after 100 mph chase
'Twilight' actor found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas
Houston Museum of Natural Science reopens
Scouts BSA troop's 100-year history started with pandemic
More TOP STORIES News