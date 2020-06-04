Carhop service is making a comeback at this New Jersey restaurant

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, New Jersey -- Brownstone Pancake Factory is adjusting to the times and has turned to the 1950's style of dining to stay afloat.
The restaurant, known for its brunch items and over the top milkshakes, is offering a socially distant carhop service; serving clients their favorite meals on trays attached to their windows.
"We announced it on Instagram and we completely sold out, to the point that there was so much interest that it is reservation only," said Bobby Bournias, owner of Brownstone Pancake Factory.
In addition to their carhop service, the restaurant has also launched a DIY 'Brownstone Brunch Box', which includes: pancakes, waffles and all sorts of treats that allows customers to design their own brunch at home.
"Just seeing the family's pull-up, having our shakes, eating food, eating in their cars with their kids, it's their way of giving back to us and us giving back to them," said Bournias.
