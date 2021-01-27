localish

Boyle Heights pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history

BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Outside crunchy, inside soft, and lots of love is promised at Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

The woodfire pies are freshly made daily.

"I believe in preserving our history. So, in this space back in the day, it was the home of the Jewish Bakers Union," said Mario Christerna, owner of Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. "To honor them we're going to bake dough and make pies."

Christerna says starting a business in 2020 was a challenge, but credits the community, his 'barrio,' for helping them succeed.

"My roots here is, I'm born and raised here, born in General Hospital, raised in Wyvernwood Garden," said Christerna.

It has been a life journey for this chef to open up a restaurant in his community. Now, he's serving a slice of home at the historic Paramount building.

"We do pizzas that are like a marriage of say, a Neapolitan, little Roman and that sourdough. So it's outside crunchy inside soft and lots of love, Christerna told Localish.

With the current health order in place, Christerna is only offering take-out. But he's grateful for all of the support.

"The factors have contributed to the success of the business have been our community, our neighborhood, our barrio Boyle Heights," said Christerna. "Opening a business during a pandemic has taught me one major thing, resilience."

Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co.
2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, California 90033
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightskabcfoodpizzacommunitybite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bed with wife
HCSO deputy shot, suspect caught after 4-hour manhunt
Shooting is latest in violent trend against Houston law enforcement
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Houston's housing market hot despite COVID-19 pandemic
Homebuying can be impacted by low-level criminal records, study shows
Teen to serve 12 years for Bellaire HS shooting that killed friend
Show More
First of 3 cold fronts brings cooler air today
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
Stream Tomball ISD's 45th annual FFA Project Show
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman joins Super bowl pregame show
More TOP STORIES News