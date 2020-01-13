Bearded baker turns sweet treats into canvas for his art!

Allan Hursig never thought he would be running a cookie business.

The former oil & gas landman from Richmond, Texas, found himself baking and decorating sweet treats as a hobby after he was laid off from his job.

Hursig's incredible cookie art began to spread across the internet and before long, he launched The Bearded Baker.

His talents even caught the attention of the Food Network, and he competed on the popular "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

Hursig specializes in unique and elaborate custom cookies that start at $35 per dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondbusinesscookiesfoodbaking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense sea fog and scattered showers through Tuesday afternoon
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend
Allegiant has 4 new routes from Hobby with tickets as low as $33
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
This circus is so scary, you'll need to leave the kids at home
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Show More
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
ABC13's Morning News
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
More TOP STORIES News