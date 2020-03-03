The Adored Project spreads love through Philly, one note at a time

If you are ever feeling down about yourself, always know you are "Adored by Danni."

As a child growing up in Philadelphia, Danni began to feel insecure about her self-image. To tackle this head-on, she learned how to love herself and then sharing that love with the whole city.

She calls it the "Adored Project," a venture in which she creates heart-shaped cut-outs and writes uplifting messages on them to pass out to total strangers.



With more than 8,000 hearts and counting, she roams around the Philadelphia area to hand them out to total strangers just to brighten their day.
