13-year-old double amputee from Magnolia is living the football dream

Calder Hodge is a 13-year-old double amputee from Magnolia, Texas with a big goal in life of one day becoming an NFL quarterback.

He is competitive and focused on his dream.

Calder was born without tibia bones. At age 2, his parents made the difficult decision to amputate both of his legs. But that hasn't stopped him from playing football.

"Everybody's going to have doubters at one point in their life," said Calder. "Just so happens that my doubters are a little bit louder, but that means you've got to turn the headphones up a little bit more."

Eyewitness Sports reporter David Nuno surprised Calder with his honorary ESPY Award during training.

"This is awesome," said Calder. "I didn't do anything to deserve an ESPY, but this is a God-given blessing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
footballhigh school footballsports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shot and killed during robbery at gas station
Toro visits young Texans fan with cancer in Kansas City hospital
Lubbock PD officer, firefighter killed during icy road accident
'Fur'ever friends: Two mascots are surprisingly the best of pals
Suspects shoot and ram car into store before stealing items
Family seeks justice for grandmother killed on NYE
Man killed by trash compacter in Houston industrial accident
Show More
Tortoise whose sex drive helped save species returns to wild
New bill would require personal finance to be taught in school
82-year-old Katy man sentenced after killing his wife's boyfriend
Terrified Spring homeowner hid in closet during storms
Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
More TOP STORIES News