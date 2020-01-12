Calder Hodge is a 13-year-old double amputee from Magnolia, Texas with a big goal in life of one day becoming an NFL quarterback.
He is competitive and focused on his dream.
Calder was born without tibia bones. At age 2, his parents made the difficult decision to amputate both of his legs. But that hasn't stopped him from playing football.
"Everybody's going to have doubters at one point in their life," said Calder. "Just so happens that my doubters are a little bit louder, but that means you've got to turn the headphones up a little bit more."
Eyewitness Sports reporter David Nuno surprised Calder with his honorary ESPY Award during training.
"This is awesome," said Calder. "I didn't do anything to deserve an ESPY, but this is a God-given blessing."
13-year-old double amputee from Magnolia is living the football dream
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News